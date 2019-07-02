Welcome

July 4th Deals: 10 Best Sales From Major Retailers

Many of these sales will be extended through the weekend

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 2, 2019, 2:43 pm EDT

Have you looked into July 4th deals yet as we get closer to the day that marked the independence and beginning of our country.

July 4th Deals
Source: Flickr

Here are 10 of the best sales from major retailers for you to take advantage of this year on July 4th and through the weekend (in some cases):

  • Mattress Firm: Best-selling mattress bands have great discounts that can save you up to $400. Free adjustable base with orders of $599+ with code FREEDOM.
  • L.L. Bean: You can get 20% off your purchase and up to 60% off sale items through July 4.
  • Old Navy: Save up to 60% off everything here.
  • Home Depot: Go to this retailer and save up to 40% on summer essentials, including appliances, patio furniture, grills and tools.
  • Overstock: Get an extra 20% off on select products and get free shipping through July 7.
  • Pier 1 Imports: Check out this store and get up to 50% off on all outdoor items.
  • Target: This major retailer has deals on July 4th as you can get up to 30% off patio and home items with the code AMERICA.
  • Best Buy: Get up to 40% off appliance Top Deals through July 10. You can also save up to $300 on MacBook Pros, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more.
  • HP: Save up to 61% on laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories.
  • Banana Republic: You can get 40% off a number of items at this apparel retailer.
