Just Eat and Takeaway Merger: 11 Things to Know

A Just Eat and Takeaway merger will have the two food delivery companies becoming one.

Here’s what to know about the merger deal between Just Eat (OTCMKTS: JSTTY ) and Takeaway.

The Just Eat and Takeaway merger will have the new company going under the name Just Eat Takeaway.com.

It will have shareholders of JSTTY stock trading in their stock for Takeaway shares.

This will have each share of JSTTY stock being switched out for 0.09744 shares of Takeaway stock.

That will result in holders of JSTTY stock owning 52.2% of the new company.

The remaining 47.8% of the new company will belong to shareholders of Takeaway stock.

Based on the two stocks’ closing prices on Friday, this represents a 15% premium for holders of JSTTY stock.

The leadership of the new company will be a mix of both Just Eat and Takeaway executives.

This includes current Just Eat Chairman Mike Evans becoming Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the new organization.

Adriaan Nühn, the current Chairman for Takeaway, will become the Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Jitse Groen, the current CEO of Takeaway, will also serve in this same position at the new company.

The news release concerning the Just Eat and Takeaway merger doesn’t list a period of time when the two companies expect the deal to close.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Just Eat and Takeaway merger.

JSTTY stock was up 20% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.