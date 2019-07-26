Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Leaving Netflix in July 2019: 20 Things to Watch Before They Go

Leaving Netflix in July 2019: 20 Things to Watch Before They Go

Every 'A Cinderella Story' flick is departing

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 26, 2019, 2:36 pm EDT

We are in the thick of the hottest time of the year, so to cool things down, we’ve compiled 20 of the best movies leaving Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in July 2019 for you to enjoy ahead of August.

Leaving Netflix in July
Source: Shutterstock

The July selection that will be departing includes some heat in the form of romantic flicks such as A Cinderella Story and its sequels, plus rising dead flick with some love in Zombieland. Fans of terror have something to enjoy before the month ends as well in the form of several of the Final Destination titles that were iconic to teens in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Comedy is in the menu as well as you can get a taste of Simon Pegg’s art in Hot Fuzz, while The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a laugh-out-loud classic from the same era that has an element of cringe as well.

Here are 20 Netflix movies we selected for you to watch before they leave the online streaming site at the end of July:

Aug. 1

Aug. 11

Aug. 16

Aug. 20

NFLX stock is up about 1.9% on Friday following the news.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/07/leaving-netflix-in-july/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?