One of the most iconic automobile executives in U.S. history passed away yesterday morning, so we have compiled 10 Lee Iacocca quotes to remember the man.

Lido Anthony Iacocca was perhaps best known as Lee, and he fully embodied the American dream and the work ethic necessary to achieve it. He was the son of Italian immigrants who had a humble upbringing, yet he rose to become one of the most accomplished car executives in Detroit.

He went on to become president of Ford Motor in December 1970, then followed that up by joining Chrysler, which was struggling at the time. With his business skills, he helped turn the carmaker around as it faced a potential bankruptcy in 1980.

Iacocca’s family said he died at age 94 Tuesday morning, so we are sharing these 10 quotes with you to commemorate the life of the man who did so much for auto vehicles in this country.

Lee Iacocca Quotes

“In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.”

“I’ve always found that the speed of the boss is the speed of the team.”

“As you go through life, there are thousands of little forks in the road, and there are a few really big forks – those moments of reckoning, moments of truth.”

“Being honest is the best technique.”

“We are continually faced by great opportunities brilliantly disguised as insoluble problems.”

“The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind.”

“How to gain, how to keep, how to recover happiness is in fact for most men at all times the secret motive of all they do, and of all they are willing to endure.”

“So what do we do? Anything. Something. So long as we just don’t just sit there. If we screw it up, start over. Try something else. If we wait until we’ve satisfied all the uncertainties, it may be too late.”

