Nike Betsy Ross Flag Sneakers Selling for $2K+ on Resale Site

Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers are selling for a hefty premium after being pulled from store shelves.

Resale sites are offering up the special shoes from Nike for as little as $2,000 and as much as $2,500. This is much higher than the original sale price for the Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers, which was $120.

So why exactly were the Nike Betsy Ross Flag shoes taken down from store shelves? There’s a bit of controversy surrounding the flag that appears on the shoes. It is an older version of the American flag that was used during a time where slavery was still legal.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the controversy surrounding the Nike Betsy Ross Flag shoes.

“Pretty amazing how @Nike can support an #Unamerican scumbag like @Kaepernick7. I will be getting rid of everything I own by #nike and not buying anymore. #fuckyouifyoudontlikeit.”

“I thought rebpunlicans were busy boycotting Nike anyway. Why would they care what they do or don’t put on their shoes now?”

“@Nike You got rid of the wrong thing. Kaepernick is much more offensive to your customer base. 2 days before the 4th celebration is an extremely bad time to have this lapse in judgement. Are you folks on dope?”

“This is even more ridiculous. The answer certainly isn’t to let a bunch of racists keep the Betsy Ross flag as their own symbol of hate. C’mon @Nike, don’t give them that power.”

“Good bye @Nike you let one man pull a shoe because he said so. No, I will not burn mine or destroy them on video. I will just wear them out and find a new brand. Your loss, not mine. Maybe when stop pandering I’ll be back, and that’s a big MAYBE.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.