Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Nike Betsy Ross Flag Sneakers Selling for $2K+ on Resale Site

Nike Betsy Ross Flag Sneakers Selling for $2K+ on Resale Site

The shoes originally cost $120

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 2, 2019, 1:28 pm EDT

Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers are selling for a hefty premium after being pulled from store shelves.

Resale sites are offering up the special shoes from Nike for as little as $2,000 and as much as $2,500. This is much higher than the original sale price for the Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers, which was $120.

So why exactly were the Nike Betsy Ross Flag shoes taken down from store shelves? There’s a bit of controversy surrounding the flag that appears on the shoes. It is an older version of the American flag that was used during a time where slavery was still legal.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are reacting to the controversy surrounding the Nike Betsy Ross Flag shoes.

  • “Pretty amazing how @Nike can support an #Unamerican scumbag like @Kaepernick7. I will be getting rid of everything I own by #nike and not buying anymore. #fuckyouifyoudontlikeit.”
  • “I thought rebpunlicans were busy boycotting Nike anyway. Why would they care what they do or don’t put on their shoes now?”
  • “@Nike You got rid of the wrong thing. Kaepernick is much more offensive to your customer base. 2 days before the 4th celebration is an extremely bad time to have this lapse in judgement. Are you folks on dope?”
  • “This is even more ridiculous. The answer certainly isn’t to let a bunch of racists keep the Betsy Ross flag as their own symbol of hate. C’mon @Nike, don’t give them that power.”
  • “Good bye @Nike you let one man pull a shoe because he said so. No, I will not burn mine or destroy them on video. I will just wear them out and find a new brand. Your loss, not mine. Maybe when stop pandering I’ll be back, and that’s a big MAYBE.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/07/nike-betsy-ross-flag-sneakers-resale/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?