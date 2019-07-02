Nike Betsy Ross Flag Sneakers Selling for $2K+ on Resale Site

Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers are selling for a hefty premium after being pulled from store shelves.
Resale sites are offering up the special shoes from Nike for as little as $2,000 and as much as $2,500. This is much higher than the original sale price for the Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers, which was $120.
So why exactly were the Nike Betsy Ross Flag shoes taken down from store shelves? There’s a bit of controversy surrounding the flag that appears on the shoes. It is an older version of the American flag that was used during a time where slavery was still legal.
Here’s how Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are reacting to the controversy surrounding the Nike Betsy Ross Flag shoes.
- “Pretty amazing how @Nike can support an #Unamerican scumbag like @Kaepernick7. I will be getting rid of everything I own by #nike and not buying anymore. #fuckyouifyoudontlikeit.”
- “I thought rebpunlicans were busy boycotting Nike anyway. Why would they care what they do or don’t put on their shoes now?”
- “@Nike You got rid of the wrong thing. Kaepernick is much more offensive to your customer base. 2 days before the 4th celebration is an extremely bad time to have this lapse in judgement. Are you folks on dope?”
- “This is even more ridiculous. The answer certainly isn’t to let a bunch of racists keep the Betsy Ross flag as their own symbol of hate. C’mon @Nike, don’t give them that power.”
- “Good bye @Nike you let one man pull a shoe because he said so. No, I will not burn mine or destroy them on video. I will just wear them out and find a new brand. Your loss, not mine. Maybe when stop pandering I’ll be back, and that’s a big MAYBE.”
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.