Shoelace App: 11 Things to Know About Google’s New Social Network

The Shoelace app is Google’s next attempt at creating a social network.

Here’s what to know about the Shoelace app.

Alphabet's

The company's new social networking app works to connect local users together for events and activities.

The idea here is that it will make it easier for users to connect and meet up with others that share similar interest with them.

For example, users that enjoy taking their dogs out for walks could all meet up at a certain time and perform the tasks together.

It would also make it easier to plan for larger events in certain areas.

This could include getting a group of people together to all attend a local concert or check out a sporting event.

Unfortunately, the Shoelace app is still only in its early testing phase.

This means that it isn’t available in most areas.

In fact, Google notes that the app is currently only up for use in the New York City area.

The app is currently available on devices running Android 8.0, iOS 11, or newer versions of these operating systems.

That’s easy enough for Android users, but iOS users will note that the app requires a Google account for use.

You can head over here to learn more about what the Shoelace app has to offer.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.