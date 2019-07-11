Shoelace App: 11 Things to Know About Google’s New Social Network

The Shoelace app is Google’s next attempt at creating a social network.
Here’s what to know about the Shoelace app.
- Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google is taking a different approach to social networking this time around by focusing on the trees instead of the forest.
- The company’s new social networking app works to connect local users together for events and activities.
- The idea here is that it will make it easier for users to connect and meet up with others that share similar interest with them.
- For example, users that enjoy taking their dogs out for walks could all meet up at a certain time and perform the tasks together.
- It would also make it easier to plan for larger events in certain areas.
- This could include getting a group of people together to all attend a local concert or check out a sporting event.
- Unfortunately, the Shoelace app is still only in its early testing phase.
- This means that it isn’t available in most areas.
- In fact, Google notes that the app is currently only up for use in the New York City area.
- The app is currently available on devices running Android 8.0, iOS 11, or newer versions of these operating systems.
- That’s easy enough for Android users, but iOS users will note that the app requires a Google account for use.
You can head over here to learn more about what the Shoelace app has to offer.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.