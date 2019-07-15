Squirtle Funko Pop Release: 6 Things to Know

Guess what, Pokemon lovers? The Squirtle Funko pop release is coming, completing the cycle of having all three early original Pokemon from the RPG games in the form of these toys.
Here are six things to know about it:
- The Everett, Wash.-based pop figure maker announced on Monday that we now have a Squirtle on dock, which is one of the Pokemon that Ash can choose from, in the original Gameboy Pokemon titles, when stepping into Professor Oak’s lab at the beginning of his adventure.
- You can pre-order the Squirtle pop now, and it will reach you this coming September.
- This is the first Pokemon added to the Funko lineup in four months.
- The Water-type Pokemon Squirtle is a turtle that extinguishes fires with the water within him. He eventually evolves to become the mighty Wartortle, and eventually Blastoise, which has tanks that shoot H2O.
- We don’t know many details about the Squirtle vinyl figure (including price or release date), but we do know that it will make a great addition to your collection of Funko Pokemon.
- The other two Pokemon that you can choose at the beginning of the old Gameboy Pokemon titles are Bulbasaur, a grass dinosaur with leaves sprouting out of it, and Charmander, a salamander with a fiery tale that burns his opponents. These are also available as Funko pops.