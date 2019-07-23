Steel Dynamics Earnings: STLD Stock Up, Company Misses Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD ) posted its quarterly earnings results late on Monday, amassing a profit that missed the Wall Street consensus forecast, yet revenue was stronger than what analysts expected–the stock is up less than 1% the following day.

The steel producer — hailing out of Fort Wayne, In. — raked in adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which is a couple of cents below the Wall Street guidance of 89 cents per share, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research. This amount marked a decline of more than 40% when compared to the year-ago quarterly profit of $1.53 per share, also adjusted for non-recurring items.

Steel Dynamics also revealed that its sales for the period tallied in at $2.77 billion, marking a decline from the $3.09 billion it brought in during the same period a year ago. The figure did manage to surpass analysts’ projection by 2.83%, according to the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The business has now topped Wall Street revenue outlook three times over the last four quarters.

STLD stock is up about 0.8% on Tuesday, the day after the company’s results.