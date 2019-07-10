VW Beetle Discontinued: Volkswagen Shuts Down Production of Iconic Car

The popular Volkswagen VW Beetle that existed for more than 80 years will now be discontinued as the company announced that it is ending production of one of the most seen cars in the western world throughout the 20th century.

The vehicle was first produced in Germany during the war-torn days of Europe in the 1930s and 1940s, seen initially as car associated with Nazis. However, the VW Bug came back in the 1950s and it became popular in the U.S. due to the low price of the vehicle, its small size and its fuel efficiency.

Hippie culture embraced the vehicles during the 1970s due to the aforementioned reasons, as well as the gas shortages that plagued the era. The cultural significance of the vehicle transcended boundaries and generations as it was also popular in the Herbie movie franchise, with the anti-war crowd adopting it.

The VW Beetle was also an iconic part of perhaps the most famous album cover of all time in the Beatles’ Abbery Road album. Some even believed that there were some esoteric messages included in the license plate of that Beetle with the “LMW 281F” license plate bringing about a conspiracy theory that Paul McCartney had died.

It is unsure why exactly the VW Beetle has been discontinued, but the car will remain in the gallows of history as one of the most iconic motor vehicles of all time.