Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Arcade May Cost Subscribers $4.99 Per Month

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about the company's subscription gaming service. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apart / Shutterstock.com

Arcade Price: A new leak provides possible details for the price of Apple Arcade, reports MacRumors. According to these leaks, the tech company is going to charge subscribers $4.99 per month for access to the library of iOS games. This comes from leaks about beta version of the feature that is in testing. The beta is only going to last until the launch of iOS 13 and rumors claim there will be a one-month free trail available at launch.

macOS Catalina Beta: There’s a new beta of macOS Catalina available for download, 9to5mac notes. This new version is currently only available for developers. However, the company will likely release a public beta in the next couple of days. The new beta is the sixth version to be sent out to developers. It comes just a few days after other new betas were sent out to testers.

Watch Series 5: New details are leaking about the Apple Watch Series 5, reports BGR. These new leaks are thanks to information found inside the watchOS 6. The info in this beta gives insight into the possible finishes that will be available for the new smartwatch line. If this information is true, it looks like the Watch Series 5 will be available in both ceramic and titanium finishes.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.