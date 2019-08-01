Thursday Apple Rumors: New Budget iPad May Launch in Q3

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new budget iPad. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Budget iPad: A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to release a new budget iPad this year, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company wants to release a 10.2-inch iPad sometime in the third quarter of 2019. The source of the rumor doesn’t reveal much in the way of details for the tablet. However, it looks like this would be a replacement for the 9.7-inch iPad. The third quarter release means we may see it launch in September.

Mac Book: Microsoft (NADAQ: MSFT ) is taking shots at Apple with a new ad campaign, BGR notes. The add campaign features a man named “Mac Book” recommending the Surface Laptop 3. The add goes on to have Mac Book talk about how much better the Surface Laptop 2 is than the MacBook. Microsoft obviously has fun with this play on words with text like “Mac Book says get a Surface Laptop.”

iPhone Lawsuit: Apple is the target of another iPhone lawsuit over throttling, reports MacRumors. This is another case of the company facing criticism over the iPhone slowdown scandal that started in 2017. It’s also far from the only case that the tech company is dealing with regarding throttling claims. There are more than 60 lawsuits around the world against AAPL over the iPhone slowdown allegations.

