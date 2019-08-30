Binance X: 13 Things to Know About the New Platform for Developers

Binance X is here and it’s something that developers might want to take a look at.

Here’s what we know so far about Binance X.

The new platform comes from crypto exchange Binance.

The goal of the platform is to provide a place for developers to work on open-source blockchain technology.

Binance wants to grow this platform and is offering a fellowship program to developers.

This includes already funding 40 developers that are working on the Binance X platform.

However, the company has yet to reveal how much funding these developers will receive.

It is also looking to garner interest from developers by offering education about blockchain to the public.

That includes offering blockchain courses at colleges and other methods of reaching out to developers that may not be familiar with blockchain.

Leading these efforts will be what the company calls “Evangelist.”

These are developers that already have experience working with blockchain and will be volunteering their time to hold these lessons.

Binance wants the development that takes place on the platform to benefit its other products.

This includes its “Binance Chain, Binance.com APIs, Trust Wallet SDKs and Binance Charity.”

Developers that have an interest with Binance X can already start submitting their applications.

The platform launched on Thursday and will be using a rolling admission policy for applicants.

You can follow these links to learn more about Binance X.

