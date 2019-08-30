Binance X: 13 Things to Know About the New Platform for Developers

Binance X is here and it’s something that developers might want to take a look at.
Here’s what we know so far about Binance X.
- The new platform comes from crypto exchange Binance.
- The goal of the platform is to provide a place for developers to work on open-source blockchain technology.
- Binance wants to grow this platform and is offering a fellowship program to developers.
- This includes already funding 40 developers that are working on the Binance X platform.
- However, the company has yet to reveal how much funding these developers will receive.
- It is also looking to garner interest from developers by offering education about blockchain to the public.
- That includes offering blockchain courses at colleges and other methods of reaching out to developers that may not be familiar with blockchain.
- Leading these efforts will be what the company calls “Evangelist.”
- These are developers that already have experience working with blockchain and will be volunteering their time to hold these lessons.
- Binance wants the development that takes place on the platform to benefit its other products.
- This includes its “Binance Chain, Binance.com APIs, Trust Wallet SDKs and Binance Charity.”
- Developers that have an interest with Binance X can already start submitting their applications.
- The platform launched on Thursday and will be using a rolling admission policy for applicants.
You can follow these links to learn more about Binance X.
