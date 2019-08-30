Welcome

Home / Market Insight, Financial Articles / Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech / Binance X: 13 Things to Know About the New Platform for Developers

Binance X: 13 Things to Know About the New Platform for Developers

The platform launched on Thursday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 30, 2019, 1:16 pm EDT

Binance X is here and it’s something that developers might want to take a look at.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know so far about Binance X.

  • The new platform comes from crypto exchange Binance.
  • The goal of the platform is to provide a place for developers to work on open-source blockchain technology.
  • Binance wants to grow this platform and is offering a fellowship program to developers.
  • This includes already funding 40 developers that are working on the Binance X platform.
  • However, the company has yet to reveal how much funding these developers will receive.
  • It is also looking to garner interest from developers by offering education about blockchain to the public.
  • That includes offering blockchain courses at colleges and other methods of reaching out to developers that may not be familiar with blockchain.
  • Leading these efforts will be what the company calls “Evangelist.”
  • These are developers that already have experience working with blockchain and will be volunteering their time to hold these lessons.
  • Binance wants the development that takes place on the platform to benefit its other products.
  • This includes its “Binance Chain, Binance.com APIs, Trust Wallet SDKs and Binance Charity.”
  • Developers that have an interest with Binance X can already start submitting their applications.
  • The platform launched on Thursday and will be using a rolling admission policy for applicants.

You can follow these links to learn more about Binance X.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

