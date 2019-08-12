Chick-Fil-A Macaroni & Cheese Goes Nationwide Today

Chick-Fil-A Macaroni & Cheese is now available at all of the fast food chain’s restaurants across the U.S.

The launch of Macaroni & Cheese to restaurants nationwide comes after a successful test run of the side. This had the chain trying the cheesy treat out in five markets prior to its expansion. The mix of macaroni, cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses went over well with customers.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news that Chick-Fil-A Macaroni & Cheese is available at all of its U.S. stores.

“@ChickfilA you have Mac and Cheese now. Take all my money.”

“@ChickfilA is it true y’all are adding Mac and Cheese to the menu? I will seriously cry if this is true😂💕”

“Chick fil a now has Mac and cheese. What a time to be alive.”

“So thankful the Mac and cheese at chick fil A is real 😫.”

“Chick-fil-A adding mac and cheese to their menu is the best news I’ve heard all summer.”

“Not gonna lie, I was pleasantly surprised by the @ChickfilA Mac and cheese.”

“Unpopular opinion: the new Mac and cheese at Chick-fil-A is not good.”

Chick-Fil-A Macaroni & Cheese marks the first time in three years that the chain has added a new permanent side option to its menu. The restaurant notes that the menu item will be available as a side for any lunch, dinner, Kid’s Meal or catering order. It’s also introducing the Frosted Caramel Coffee as a seasonal item today.

