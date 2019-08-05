CVS CarePass: CVS Free Delivery Program Goes Nationwide

CVS CarePass is now available across the U.S. and it offers many benefits to members.

CVS’ (NYSE: CVS ) CarePass is loyalty program that requires customers to pay a subscription fee to be a part of. This subscription fee is $5 per month, or $48 per year. Prior to this week, the loyalty program was only available in select areas.

Here are some of the benefits that CVS CarePass members get to take advantage of.

The first benefit, and likely the biggest, is free delivery on qualifying prescriptions.

These deliveries take place in just one or two days.

The free delivery service is also available for most other products that the retailer sells.

There is also no minimum order amount required to make use of the free delivery service.

CVS CarePass members will also get access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline.

This will connect members with a pharmacist that has access to their prescription history with the company.

This allows the member to ask questions about their prescriptions and have them answered by the pharmacist.

Another benefit for CVS CarePass loyalty members is a 20% discount on CVS Health Brand, which includes over-the-counter drugs.

The final benefit for members of the loyalty program is a monthly promotional reward.

This allows the customers to use a $10 reward on many of the items that are available in the company’s physical stores and online.

