Fundamentals and Trends Say Micron Stock Finally Is Worth the Risk

Do you hear that? That’s the faint sound of the music finally starting to play again for Micron (NASDAQ: MU ). For the past several quarters, the music has stopped playing for the chipmaker, and Micron stock has dropped as a result.

Source: Shutterstock

Specifically, demand in the company’s core memory markets has dried up, while supply levels have soared. The combination of falling demand and rising supply has created an adverse operating environment for the chipmaker, wherein revenues, margins, and profits have all plummeted. This has led to MU stock dropping from $60 in June 2018, to $30 by June 2019.

But, the music is finally starting to play again. Multiple signs have emerged recently that imply that global economic conditions have improved gradually over the past few months. In turn, business confidence is coming back, and semiconductor demand is starting to recover. This demand recovery is eating away the market’s supply glut, and inventory levels are starting to moderate.

Net net, Micron appears to be in the beginning stages of a big recovery, defined by renewed demand, moderating supply, and rising revenues, margins, and profits.

Because of this, now looks like a good time to finally buy back into Micron stock. As I’ve stated many times before, MU is the sort of stock you want to buy when the music is playing, and sell before the music stops playing. Right now, the music is starting to play again, meaning it’s time to get bullish.

Micron’s Fundamentals Are Recovering

Micron’s fundamentals, which deteriorated meaningfully over the past several quarters, are finally starting to recover.

Specifically, despite noise about the trade war and yield curve inversion, the data suggests that the global economy slowed down in early 2019, but is now finally starting to stabilize. Just look at the OECD’s global Composite Leading Indicator (CLI).

It has dropped every month over the past twelve months. But, the sequential declines have moderated significantly over the past few months, and the broad takeaway is that global growth – after several months of slowing – is finally starting to stabilize. Forthcoming rate cuts from the Fed should further help global economic growth trends improve.

Improving global economic growth trends have led to reinvigorated semiconductor market demand. Micron said in a recent conference call with investors that demand is starting to return in a meaningful way, driven by renewed demand in the cloud and graphics segments. On that same call, management said that days of inventory outstanding, which hit a record-high 143 last quarter, is set to come down in the fourth quarter, mostly due to this renewed demand.

In other words, Micron confirmed that the company’s fundamentals are finally starting to recover. Usually, such recoveries last several years. As such, it appears that Micron is in the first inning of a multi-year recovery. That recovery should get (and keep) Micron stock back on a winning trajectory.

Micron Stock and Long Term Trends

In the long term, MU stock looks good, mostly because it’s supported by favorable secular trends.

Specifically, Micron makes chips that serve as the building blocks for all of tomorrow’s most important markets. This includes end-markets like 5G, IoT, AI, automation, data, so on and so forth. Thus, in the long run, there are sufficient secular demand drivers here to keep Micron’s revenue growth in solidly positive territory for the foreseeable future.

Further, Micron’s margins have been on a long term uptrend since 2000. Since then, Micron’s gross and operating margins have made consistently higher highs and higher lows. There’s no reason to believe that this uptrend won’t continue for the foreseeable future, given that Micron is supported by favorable demand drivers.

As such, in the long run, Micron’s revenues, margins, and profits should all run higher, meaning that this recent downturn is really just “noise” in the big picture. It’s noise worth paying attention to. MU stock dipped 50% at one point. But, it’s also noise worth buying into once the fundamentals start to improve.

That’s exactly where we are today.

Bottom Line on Micron Stock

When it comes to Micron stock, buy when the music is playing, and sell when the music stops playing. From June 2018 to June 2019, no music was playing. But, in July 2019, the music started playing again, as signs were emerging that demand was coming back into the picture at the same time that supply levels were moderating.

Micron management has confirmed that these rising-demand, moderating-supply trends have persisted into August. Thus, there’s reason to believe that the music will keep playing for the foreseeable future. So long as that music keeps playing, MU stock should continue to bounce back.

As of this writing, Luke Lango did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.