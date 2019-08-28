Free T-Mobile Hotspot for Non-Customers: How to Get One

Anyone can get a free T-Mobile hotspot to try out the wireless carriers new network with.

Source: Shutterstock

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) is letting anyone sign up to test out its revamped wireless network. All they have to do is fill out a form on its website and the company will send the person one of their Coolpad Surf Device hotspots.

Once the customer has their free T-Mobile hotspot, they can use it for 30 days or for 30GB. After this, the person can keep the hotspot or return it to a T-Mobile store. The wireless carrier says that they are free to do what they want with it.

Anyone that takes T-Mobile up on this deal will be able to try out its new wireless network without having to switch over to the company. This means they can experience it with their current devices.

T-Mobile has done something like this in the past. The test was more limited at that time and only lasted for seven days. However, this new one is part of the wireless company’s effort to show customers that its reworked network is better than before.

“Wireless customers are forced to go through the time, pain and expense of switching, just to cross their fingers and hope the network works for them where they need it,” T-Mobile says in a press release. “With Test Drive, T-Mobile takes on the broken carrier practice of forcing customers to buy before they try and calls on the rest of the wireless industry to follow the Un-carrier’s lead.”

