Google Enters Enterprise Laptop Space With Dell Partnership

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) division, Google, has collaborated with Dell in a bid to take its “Chromebook Enterprise” program to the next level.

Source: rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com

Notably, the partnership has resulted in the launch of Dell Latitude Chromebooks – Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise and Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise, — both of which runs on Google’s operating system, Chrome OS. This move is a testament to the search giant’s strong push toward enterprise laptops.

Both the device models come with an entry-level processor option of Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Celeron 4305U at 2.2 GHz. The devices are also available with other Intel processors — 8th Gen Core i3, Core i5-8365U and i7-8665U along with LTE options and USB-C docking. Further, the laptops can be configured up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The latest launch expands Google’s Chromebook portfolio and enhances the devices it can offer.

Enterprise Push to Aid Growth

GOOG is making a strong foray into the enterprise laptop space with Latitude Chromebooks.

Business executives using these laptops will enjoy advanced configuration abilities and services. Businesses will be able to add G Suite and Drive Enterprise via Dell seamlessly, which in turn will allow employees to utilize Google Docs, Sheets and Slides without being online.

With the aid of these new devices, which enable bundling a range of Dell’s cloud-based support services, the company aims to cater to the IT needs. Additionally, enterprises will be able to leverage new Google Admin console for Chrome OS that ensures 10-times faster load times.

The above-mentioned user benefits are likely to aid the company in gaining traction across the businesses. Further, the efficient features and popularity of Dell leave GOOG poised to rapidly penetrate into the enterprise laptop space.

GOOG to Gain Competitive Edge

With its latest Chromebooks, Google has upped the ante in the enterprise laptop field.

Notably, the space has been dominated by Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows OS-enabled laptops,. Further, the company offers business range of its own Surface laptops. The efficiency and user friendly features of Windows OS remain the key catalysts behind Microsoft’s dominance.

,Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL is another prominent player in this field. Notably, MacBook Pro stands out from the crowd in terms of performance due to its macOS.

Both the companies are making every effort to gain further momentum across the businesses worldwide by upgrading their operating systems and devices to cater to the evolving business needs.

However, Google’s growing partnerships with computer makers for Chromebooks remain encouraging. GOOG is aggressively looking into partnerships with other big computer makers to expand its Chromebook Enterprise devices portfolio.

Further, Chrome OS seems to be more advanced than Windows OS. Also, the probability of malware attacks on Chromebooks is less than on Windows-enabled laptops. Moreover, GOOG is making advances in Chrome OS by leveraging machine-learning techniques.

These concerted efforts are likely to intensify the competition in the business laptop space.

