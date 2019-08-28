Marriott Plastics Ban: Mini Shampoo Bottles to Join Plastic Straws on the ‘Not Welcome’ List

The Marriott plastics ban is expanding to include single-use sower bottles.

What this means is that Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR ) is going to be switching out its mini shampoo, conditioner and shower gel bottles with larger pump bottles. These bottles will contain the same amount of liquid as roughly 10 to 12 mini bottles.

The Marriott plastics ban expansion comes after the company tested out these new bottles at several locations in 2018. That test was successful and the company plans to switch entirely to these new bottles by December 2020.

According to the hotel company, the Marriott plastics ban will help it reduce the amount of plastic that makes its way into landfills. It estimates that 500 million of the mini bottles end up in landfills each year.

“This is our second global initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics in just over a year, which underscores how important we believe it is to continuously find ways to reduce our hotels’ environmental impact. It’s a huge priority for us,” Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott, said in a statement. “Our guests are looking to us to make changes that will create a meaningful difference for the environment while not sacrificing the quality service and experience they expect from our hotels.”

That other Marriott plastics ban that Sorenson is talking about its straws. The hotel chain has already removed plastic straws and stirrers from its counters, but does keep them around in case a customer requests them.

