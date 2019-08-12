Nike Adventure Club: New Nike Subscription Service for Kids Debuts

Nike Adventure Club is a new shoe subscription service for kids that can also help out parents.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about this new effort from Nike (NYSE: NKE ).

The Nike Adventure Club subscription service allows parents to choose between three different types of plans.

These different plans allow parents to switch out their kids’ shoes between four and 12 times a year.

The idea is that this will make it easier for parents to get shoes that fit their children’s ever-growing feet.

Parents also have to send back the old pair of shoes when they choose a new pair.

The company says that it will be recycling or donating the returned shoes.

The Nike Adventure Club subscription service lets kids choose between shoes from Nike and Converse.

It also covers shoe sizes between 4C to 7Y, which is roughly from two years old to 10 years old.

There are also over 100 different styles of shoes to choose from and they include options for sportswear.

Parents that start out on one plan can also switch to different plans at any time to fill their child’s needs.

They are also able to halt the plan if they need to and can choose to restart it at their convenience.

The first Nike Adventure Club sneakers are showing up to customers today.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Nike Adventure Club subscription plan for kids.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.