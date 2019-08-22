Research Debunks Health Concerns Tied to 5G Tech

Chris’ note: It’s the most important tech trend of the next decade…

Source: Shutterstock

That’s how our go-to tech expert, Jeff Brown, describes the build-out of the 5G wireless network. And as we’ve been showing you, the numbers back it.

Getting on the right side of this trend now could make you a fortune. Still, we get a lot of emails asking whether 5G poses a health problem. So today, we’re bringing you a special edition of The Daily Cut. It’s one you’ll want to read if health concerns are stopping you from investing in the 5G boom…

As Jeff shows below, the 5G fears aren’t based on science. In fact, it may shock you when you find out who is spreading this misinformation…

As the 5G wireless infrastructure build-out swings into high gear, one concern keeps popping up in the feedback sent my way.

Many people worry that this new generation of wireless technology will also bring a wave of health issues – ranging from cancer to nosebleeds to autism…

From Lauren S.: I’m responding to the article about 5G technology. I’m wondering, what do you think of the concerns that 5G technology is hazardous to our health?

From Shawn S.: I’ve seen zero coverage on 5G health hazards. But I don’t believe it’ll be harmless to human health at all…

From Tina C.: 5G is a killer. Do your research! Geez, I really thought the most awake and intelligent people would know just how bad 5G really is for humanity and the planet.

From Christen P.: With regards to the 5G health concerns, couldn’t U.S. interests be motivated to quash studies researching the safety and potential health consequences of the technology?

Now, let me say outright: I don’t believe 5G poses a health risk. In fact, research supports that. Many of these same health concerns emerged during the rise of 4G – yet the problems failed to materialize.

However, I understand that new technologies can be frightening, especially to anyone who isn’t a scientist or researcher.

So today, I’ll show you why I’m so certain the 5G fears will be another nonevent.

To understand this, let’s first look at how mobile phones work…

The Safety of 5G

Mobile phones emit radiofrequency radiation (radio waves). That’s a form of what we call “non-ionizing” radiation.

This kind of radiation is normal. It’s all around us. Non-ionizing radiation has only enough energy to excite a molecule. And the by-product is just heat.

But there’s another type of radiation called “ionizing” radiation. Ionizing radiation is higher-frequency. So it can be a severe health hazard. It can cause radiation sickness, burns, cancer, and even genetic damage.

Ionizing radiation is the kind of radiation we find when using nuclear power. But it’s not the kind of raditation we find when using 5G tech.

Remember, 5G wireless tech is a form of non-ionizing radiation . So is the current 4G wireless tech… and every generation before it.

Now, radio frequencies (RFs) have been used in radio, TV, wireless networks, and many other services for decades. So regulatory agencies study them carefully. They want to be sure that RF waves have no negative impact on consumers’ health.

To be very clear, there’s no conclusive evidence that RF wireless tech causes any side effects in consumers who use – or are even in the presence of – wireless networks.

A study in Denmark analyzed the records of over 358,000 mobile phone subscribers with brain tumor incidence data from the Danish Cancer Registry.

It found “no association between cell phone use and the incidence of glioma, meningioma, or acoustic neuroma, even among people who had been cell phone subscribers for 13 or more years.”

Yet in 2018, there was some very bad reporting concerning a study on the effects of high-RF energy exposure on rats. It found that male rats exposed to radio waves developed schwannomas (small tumors) on their hearts at statistically higher rates than the control group.

However, mice and female rats exposed to the same radio waves did not develop any of these small tumors. (Ironically, the animals exposed to high-RF radiation lived longer than the control animals that weren’t.)

And keep in mind: All 5G-enabled smartphones will meet the safety limits and standards the Federal Communications Commission sets. And that commission is informed by the Food and Drug Administration.

So where did this idea of dangerous 5G come from? How did an improvement in our wireless technology generate such anxiety?

I think I know the answer. You might be skeptical of what I’m about to say. But please keep an open mind…

Nefarious Propaganda

As I wrote in Tuesday’s Daily Cut, deploying 5G wireless networks is such a competitive advantage that it’s become a race among countries to be the first to build them out.

Governments around the world recognize their nations will become more competitive the sooner they build out these networks.

For example, this February, Russia launched its own 5G program. But its progress is far behind the U.S. or China…

That’s why RT America (part of the RT network funded by Russia’s government) aired a segment titled “A Dangerous ‘Experiment on Humanity.’”

The media piece outlined how 5G is connected to everything from brain cancer, infertility, and even Alzheimer’s… despite having no scientific support .

Now, we already know the Russian government has highly structured programs for meddling in U.S. affairs and influencing public thinking.

RT is widely considered to be a propaganda machine supporting Russia’s interests.

And what better way to slow down America’s 5G rollout – and give Russia time to catch up – than spread misinformation and doubt about the safety of the technology?

You might be doubtful.

But keep in mind, 5G is expected to unleash an estimated $12 trillion in wealth in the coming years. So whichever country sets the 5G precedent will be the economic powerhouse of the next decade.

And ask yourself this: What wouldn’t a government (with questionable ethics) do to secure that advantage?

But there’s another insight you should take away today…

If world governments are waging economic warfare to secure 5G dominance, it suggests how transformative this technology really is.

That’s why I’m hosting a free 5G investment summit at 8 p.m. ET.

Smart investors stand to make 10 times their money with a few key investments.

And tonight, I’ll reveal my stock-picking method for finding the fastest-moving 5G stocks. I’ll even give you the name of my No. 1 5G company to add to your watchlist.

I haven’t revealed this research anywhere else. So be sure to reserve your spot right here.

Regards,

Jeff Brown

Editor, Exponential Tech Investor