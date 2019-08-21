News of Waze adding YouTube Music to its list of audio partners is good for commuters.

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

According to a recent press release, YouTube Music is now available to some users of the Waze app. However, not everyone has access to it just yet. The release notes that support is being added over time and that all 50 markets where YouTube Music is available will have the feature soon.

Waze adding YouTube Music to its service comes as it expands audio options for users. This gives them the ability to choose between various music and podcast streaming services for listening to while they drive.

Waze users that want to make use of the YouTube Music option will have to have a subscription to YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium. Anyone new that wants to try it out can check out a one-month free trial of the music streaming service.

“All of the albums, playlists, personalized mixes, and more that fans love to listen to are now available with a couple of quick taps as they navigate to where they need to go,” Lawrence Kennedy, Product Manager for YouTube Music, said in a statement. “With YouTube Music and Waze together in one experience, there has never been a more entertaining way to get around.”

YouTube Music coming to Waze doesn’t come as much of a surprise. It was only a matter of time with both of the companies belonging to Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.