Amazon Hiring Events 2019: AMZN to Host Job Fairs in 6 Cities to Hire 30,000

Amazon hiring events will be taking place across the U.S. next week as the company looks to expand its workforce.

Source: Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) says that it will be holding its Career Day event on Sept. 17. and that it has 30,000 open positions to fill. The company is encouraging employees of any skill level to sign up for the event.

Anyone looking to take part in the Amazon hiring event can sign up on the company’s website. The Amazon Career Day will have it hosting interviews at six locations in America. These locations are Arlington, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Seattle.

Amazon notes that it is looking for 30,000 permanent employees that will start out making at least $15 an hour. Employees will also be able to take advantage of the company’s upskilling opportunities as part of its Upskilling imitative.

In addition to the 30,000 permanent jobs, Amazon hiring options are also available for those seeking seasonal work. The company says that it is getting ready to bring on more seasonal workers to bolster its operations network to deal with the busy holiday season. These jobs will also be paying $15 per hour.

“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning,” Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, said in a statement.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon hiring event.

