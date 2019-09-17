Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPad Pro Design Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of what the 2019 iPad Pro will look like. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2019 iPad Pro: A new image may give us a look at the appearance of the 2019 iPad Pro, reports BGR. This image shows off the rear of the device and it looks similar to previous models. However, there is one major difference. The possible 2019 iPad Pro in the image is sporting a triple-lens rear camera. This matches the rear camera found on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. We’ll have to wait and see if this really is how AAPL plans to refresh the iPad Pro line.

iPhone 11 Preorders: A new report claims that the iPhone 11 is the most popular from the 11 line in preorders, MacRumors notes. According to this information, the iPhone 11 makes up 45% of all preorders for the new smartphones. This means that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max make up the remaining 55% of preorders. That’s better than in 2018, when the higher-end smartphones only made up 40% to 45% of preorders.

India Investment: It looks like Apple wants to focus on moving more manufacturing to India, reports 9to5Mac. A recent rumor says that the company is investing a total of $1 billion into the country. It looks like it is doing this through its various suppliers. This would help bring more manufacturing to India and allow the tech company to move creation of its devices out of China. That would also help it avoid the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

