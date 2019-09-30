Monday Apple Rumors: Apple News+ Launches in New Countries

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of News+ coming to more countries. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

News+: Apple News+ is now available for use in the U.K. and Australia, reports AppleInsider. Residents of the U.K. are able to sign up for the subscription service for £9.99 per month. Anyone signing up in Australia will pay AU$14.99 for the subscription service. The launch of News+ in these new areas comes roughly half a year after its initial launch in the U.S. and Canada.

iOS Update: There’s a new update available for iOS 13, MacRumors notes. This new update is iOS 13.1.2. It comes out just a couple of days after the iOS 13.1 update. This new update includes a few fixes. Among these are issues causing the camera to not work, problems with the flashlight not turning on and more. There’s also an iPadOS 13.1.2 update out for Apple’s tablets. It also includes some bug fixes, which includes one that made HomePod shortcuts not work right.

macOS Catalina Beta: There’s a new beta of macOS Catalina available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This new update is currently only available for developers. It is the tenth beta version of macOS 10.15 to come out. There will likely be a public update that comes out the next couple of days. The final release of macOS 10.15 is still unknown, but AAPL is planning for an October launch.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.