Wednesday Apple Rumors: All iPhone 11 Models Include 4GB of RAM

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of RAM in the iPhone 11 line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: thanat sasipatanapa / Shutterstock.com

iPhone 11 RAM: A new leak reveals the amount of RAM in all the iPhone 11 smartphones, reports MacRumors. Information inside of Xcode confirms that each of the smartphones will be sporting 4GB of RAM. This is different from some rumors that said the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max may include 6GB of RAM. More code also reveals that the Apple Watch Series 5 will use the same processor as the Watch Series 4.

Slofie Trademark: Apple is filing a trademark on the word “Slofie”, AppleInsider notes. The word was revealed by the company during its September event. It is a term for slow motion videos taken with a front-facing camera. A feature on the iPhone 11 allows for the creation of these types of videos for dramatic effect. The new word is combination of the words “slow” and “selfie.”

iOS 13.1 Betas: Apple is sending out the fourth beta for iOS 13.1 today, reports 9to5Mac. It will have both developers and public testers gaining access to the beta at the same time. This has been a weird beta for AAPL, with it testing it before iOS 13 even came out. The company will be releasing iOS 13.1 to the public at the end of the month. For comparison, iOS 13 will be coming out tomorrow alongside the iPhone 11 launch.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.