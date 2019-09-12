Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch App Store Submissions Begin

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new App Store. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock.com

App Store: Apple is now asking developers to submit their apps for the Watch App Store, reports MacRumors. This means that developers will now be able to create Watch apps that don’t require a companion iOS app. This is in preparation for the launch of a new App Store just for the smartwatch. Owners of Series 3 or Series 4 devices will be able to make use of this new App Store starting next Thursday. Series 1 and Series 2 owners will get support for the App Store later this year.

OLED Lawsuit: Apple is facing a lawsuit from Irish company Solas OLED, AppleInsider notes. Solas OLED claims that AAPL is violating several of its lawsuits in connection to OLED screens. However, the tech company doesn’t make its own displays. Instead, it gets them from other companies, such as Samsung or LG. It’s also worth noting that Solas OLED doesn’t make displays either. It’s just appears to be a company sitting on patents.

Cashback: Apple Card holders are going to start getting 3% cashback when shopping at Walgreens. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA ) says that customers will start earnings 3% cashback when shopping with the payment card at its Walgreens or Duane Reade locations. It will also work for purchases made online or through the Walgreens app. This offer will go live on Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.