Ariana Grande-Forever 21 Lawsuit: Why the Pop Star Is Suing Retailer

An Ariana Grande-Forever 21 lawsuit is brewing over claims that the retailer ripped off the celebrity’s image.

The Ariana Grande-Forever 21 lawsuit all has to do with an advertising campaign from earlier this year. That campaign saw Forever 21 showing off clothes and styles that Grande claims copy her appearance. The lawsuit also goes so far as to say the retailer uses a look-a-like model.

Forever 21 is denying the claims made by Ariana Grande. However, it may end up in legal trouble. Some of its social media posts do contain imagery seen in Grande’s 7 Rings music video. That could cause the lawsuit to turn sour for the retailer.

What’s more unclear about the Ariana Grande-Forever 21 lawsuit is how it will cover the similar style choices. Some of the clothes worn by the model do appear similar to those worn by Grande in her music videos, but is that enough for the celebrity to win the lawsuit?

This will likely take months to figure out, so don’t expect an answer anytime soon. It’s also worth mentioning that Ariana Grande is seeking $10 million in damages from Forever 21, reports New York Times.

Here’s how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) is reacting to the Ariana Grande-Forever 21 lawsuit.

“How is ariana grande gonna get $10 million from forever 21 when they are already bankrupt.”

“So wait, Forever 21 was 5 seconds away from filing bankruptcy last week, and now Ariana Grande just hit them with a FAT lawsuit??? 80% off sale otw.”

“Ariana Grande trying to sue forever 21 for copying her “look” when her look was literally ripped off from black women is funny as hell.”

