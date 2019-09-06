Chandrayaan 2: 14 Things to Know About the India Moon Landing

The Chandrayaan 2 mission to land on the moon is underway.
Here’s what you need to know about the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing.
- Chandrayaan 2 is India’s attempt to land on the moon.
- The landing hasn’t taken place yet, but is scheduled to later today.
- If all goes well, this will have it taking place from 4:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.
- That means it will actually be taking place on Saturday in India.
- This will have it landing near the southern pole of the moon.
- So long as it succeeds, it will be the first country to have successfully landed on this part of the moon.
- It will also make it only the fourth country to have completed a lunar landing.
- The other three countries that have taken on this feat and succeeded are America, Russia and China.
- India’s moon lander will carry with it a rover.
- This rover will travel on the moon for 14 days while it conducts experiments.
- That includes studying moonquakes.
- While the landing is only taking place now, the spacecraft carrying the moon lander was sent out on July 22.
- It has been moving through space since then and floating around the moon as India prepares for the landing.
- Plans for the original takeover were delayed due to a technical issue.
