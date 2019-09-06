Welcome

Chandrayaan 2: 14 Things to Know About the India Moon Landing

The landing will take place later today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 6, 2019, 1:45 pm EDT

The Chandrayaan 2 mission to land on the moon is underway.

Source: taffpixture/Shutterstock

Here’s what you need to know about the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing.

  • Chandrayaan 2 is India’s attempt to land on the moon.
  • The landing hasn’t taken place yet, but is scheduled to later today.
  • If all goes well, this will have it taking place from 4:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • That means it will actually be taking place on Saturday in India.
  • This will have it landing near the southern pole of the moon.
  • So long as it succeeds, it will be the first country to have successfully landed on this part of the moon.
  • It will also make it only the fourth country to have completed a lunar landing.
  • The other three countries that have taken on this feat and succeeded are America, Russia and China.
  • India’s moon lander will carry with it a rover.
  • This rover will travel on the moon for 14 days while it conducts experiments.
  • That includes studying moonquakes.
  • While the landing is only taking place now, the spacecraft carrying the moon lander was sent out on July 22.
  • It has been moving through space since then and floating around the moon as India prepares for the landing.
  • Plans for the original takeover were delayed due to a technical issue.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing, as well as find ways to watch the event live.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

