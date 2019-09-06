Chandrayaan 2: 14 Things to Know About the India Moon Landing

The Chandrayaan 2 mission to land on the moon is underway.

Source: taffpixture/Shutterstock

Here’s what you need to know about the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing.

Chandrayaan 2 is India’s attempt to land on the moon.

The landing hasn’t taken place yet, but is scheduled to later today.

If all goes well, this will have it taking place from 4:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.

That means it will actually be taking place on Saturday in India.

This will have it landing near the southern pole of the moon.

So long as it succeeds, it will be the first country to have successfully landed on this part of the moon.

It will also make it only the fourth country to have completed a lunar landing.

The other three countries that have taken on this feat and succeeded are America, Russia and China.

India’s moon lander will carry with it a rover.

This rover will travel on the moon for 14 days while it conducts experiments.

That includes studying moonquakes.

While the landing is only taking place now, the spacecraft carrying the moon lander was sent out on July 22.

It has been moving through space since then and floating around the moon as India prepares for the landing.

Plans for the original takeover were delayed due to a technical issue.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing, as well as find ways to watch the event live.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.