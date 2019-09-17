Chipotle Carne Asada Is Coming! 12 Things for Marinated Steak Lovers to Know

Chipotle Carne Asada is coming soon and it brings with it something for steak lovers.

Here’s what we know so far about the new ingredient option from Chipotle (NYSE: CMG ).

Customers will be able to start trying the new menu item out for themselves on Sept. 19.

It is a steak cut into slices and seasoned with squeezed lime, chopped cilantro and a blend of signature spices.

The Chipotle Carne Asada is the first introduction of a new protein option since September 2018.

This new ingredient will only be around for a limited time.

It is also approved for the Whole30 program and works with customers on a Paleo diet.

Chipotle Carne Asada is being added to the menu after going through a testing phase.

This saw certain locations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Fresno, Calif. trying the meat out first.

Chipotle also held a special taste testing of the meat in New York and Los Angeles for its VIP rewards members.

Customers will also be able to have the new menu item delivered to them for free on Sundays in September.

To go along with the launch of the new menu option, Chipotle is also putting out a behind-the-scenes look at its preparation.

This comes from film director David Gelbm whose works include Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Chef’s Table and Street Food.

It will be part of the Behind the Foil campaign that shows real CMG workers and highlights food preparation.

You can learn more about the Chipotle Carne Asada by following this link.

