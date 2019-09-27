Cybersecurity News: Trump Mention Sends CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Lower

Cybersecurity news for Friday has Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD ) stock falling following President Donald Trump mentioning it.

The whole thing has to do with the recently-released transcripts of President Trump’s calls with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. During these calls, President Trump makes mention of the cybersecurity company and a possible server for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

According to the transcript, President Trump believes that there may be a DNC server in the Ukraine that obtains information connected to allegations that Russia hacked the 2016 Presidential Election. Crowdstrike was the company that originally investigated these claims, which is why it is being brought up in this cybersecurity news.

Crowdstrike has also been mentioned in a whistleblower complaint make against President Trump. In this complaint, the whistleblower says that The President is seeking to obtain the possibly missing server and wants Ukraine to help find it, reports Forbes.

Here’s the section of the transcript that has President Donald Trump bringing up Crowdstrike.

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.”

CRWD stock was down 8.80% as of Friday afternoon.

