Flavored Vape Ban: NY Outlawing Flavored E-Cigarettes

Flavored vape ban news comes as New York prepares to pull the products from store shelves.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is behind the flavored vape ban. He plans to take emergency action to move forward with it. The ban on flavored vape products comes as cases of death and illnesses show up in those using vaping products.

While the flavored vape ban will have the products taken out of stores, it may not actually solve the issue. Reports are uncertain about the exact cause of the issues, but it appears to be linked to users buying street vaping products that contain THC.

Even knowing this, there are still calls for flavored vape bans from concerned parents and legislators. If New York moves forward with the ban, it will be the second state to do so. New Jersey is also considering a ban, but it would cover all vaping products, not just the flavored ones. President Donald Trump is also looking at a flavored vaping ban on a federal level, reports New York Times.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already been looking into the potential dangers of vaping. This includes examining a series of cases that involve seizures in users of vaping products. These cases go as far back as 2010. These seizures may be connected to high amounts of nicotine in vaping, but we’ll have to wait until the investigation is complete to see if that’s the case.

