Gold Medal Flour Recall 2019: 5-Pound Bags May Contain E. Coli

A Gold Medal Flour recall 2019 has General Mills (NYSE: GIS ) warning customers about a possible E. coli contamination.

Source: Billion Photos / Shutterstock

The Gold Medal Flour recall 2019 covers the five-pound bags of the baking ingredient. The flour in this recall has a UPC of “000-16000-19610-0”. General Mills also points out that the Best By Used Date for the bags of flour in the recall is Sept. 6, 2020.

According to General Mills, no other bags of flour outside of those mentioned above are part of the Gold Medal Flour recall 2019. It also mentions that there have been no cases of adverse effects reported to it by consumers.

The version of the bacteria found in the bags of flour is E. coli O26. This version can result in bloody diarrhea and dehydration. This makes it a potentially deadly bacterium. Seniors, young children and those with weak immune systems are most likely to contract foodborne illnesses.

General Mills says that customers that own any bags of flour that are part of the recall should throw them away. Anyone that has to do this is advised to get in contact with the company by calling 1-800-230-8103, or through its website for the recall.

General Mills is also using this event to remind customers about not consuming raw flour. The company points out that raw flour may contain E. coli and that includes unbaked goods. However, it also mentions that E. coli is killed by the cooking process.

