GW Pharmaceuticals Stock Enters Oversold Territory

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH ) has been on a bit of a cold streak lately, but there might be light at the end of the tunnel for this overlooked cannabis stock. And for technical investors, there is some hope when looking at GW stock given that, according to its RSI reading of 27.54, it is now in oversold territory.

What Is RSI?

Source: Shutterstock

RSI stands for “Relative Strength Index,” and it is a popular indicator used by technically focused investors. It compares the average of gains in days that closed up to the average of losses in days that closed down; readings above 70 suggest an asset is overbought, while an RSI below 30 suggests undervalued conditions are present.

Other Factors

Yet the low RSI value of GW stock isn’t the only reason to have some optimism about a coming turnaround by GWPH, as a meaningful number of analysts have raised their estimates of GW’s earnings recently.

Over the past two months, nine analysts have increased their 2019 earnings estimates for GWPH, compared with none who has lowered his or her EPS estimate. And the consensus EPS estimate for GWPH has also been on an upward trend over the past 60 days, as it has risen by 91% over the last two months.

Additionally, GW stock has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which puts it into rare company among its peers. So, given all of these factors, investors may want to consider buying GW stock now (or, if they’ve already bought GW stock, holding onto their shares of GW), as some favorable trends could emerge for GW stock before long. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.