National Cheeseburger Day Deals 2019: Where to Get Cheap or Free Cheeseburgers Today

National Cheeseburger Day deals 2019 are plentiful Wednesday in celebration of the food holiday.
Here are some of the best National Cheeseburger Day deals 2019 to keep a look out for.
- Applebee’s — The Classic Bacon Cheeseburger only costs $6.99 today and comes with endless fries.
- Burger King — Customers can get a 59-cent cheeseburger today when ordering through the chain’s app.
- Farmer Boys — The special offer today gets customers the chain’s Big Cheese for just $2.
- Islands — Anyone stopping by today can take $5 off any burger on the menu.
- Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) — This offer gets customers a free burger today when they make any other purchase through the app.
- Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) — Customers that stop in today can get a burger and endless fries for $5 when they buy a drink.
- Smashburger — Anyone stopping by today can get a free burger when they purchase the first one.
- Snuffer’s — This deal gets customers a classic burger or cheeseburger for $5, but you need a coupon from the chain’s website.
- Ted’s Montana Grill — Customers can get their hands on a cheeseburger and fries today for just $6.
- The Stand — This offer gets customers a free small order of fries when they purchase a burger today through the app.
- White Castle — The deal here is that customers can get one free Cheese Slider with any purchase made today.
