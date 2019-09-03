Welcome

NFL-TikTok Deal: What Viewers Can Expect

Fans can view special content from the NFL

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 3, 2019, 1:45 pm EDT

A NFL-TikTok deal will have the organizations working together to reach out to fans.

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the NFL-TikTok deal.

  • The NFL now has its own official account on TikTok.
  • It will be using this account as a way to engage with fans on the platform.
  • That includes putting out videos that are highlight compilations from NFL games.
  • There will also be videos of behind-the-scenes content, as well as sideline moments.
  • It will also be challenging NFL fans on the platform with hashtag challenges.
  • The NFL is already starting this off with the #WeReady campaign.
  • This hashtag challenges NFL fans to create videos showing support for their favorite team.
  • The goal is also to help fans get excited as the NFL prepares to kick off its 100th season.
  • According to the NFL, there will also be popular TikTok users and NFL fan clubs that will be taking part in this challenge.
  • NFL fans have from Sept. 3 to Sept.5 to take part in the #WeReady challenge.
  • The deal will also have TikTok celebrating the start of the newest NFL season on Sept. 5.
  • This will have it at Soldier Field in Chicago offering a chance for fans to create unique videos on the service.
  • The NFL-TikTok deal is a multi-year one, but finer details of how the two came to an agreement aren’t revealed.

You can follow this link to learn more about the NFL-TikTok deal.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

