NFL-TikTok Deal: What Viewers Can Expect

A NFL-TikTok deal will have the organizations working together to reach out to fans.
Here’s what to know about the NFL-TikTok deal.
- The NFL now has its own official account on TikTok.
- It will be using this account as a way to engage with fans on the platform.
- That includes putting out videos that are highlight compilations from NFL games.
- There will also be videos of behind-the-scenes content, as well as sideline moments.
- It will also be challenging NFL fans on the platform with hashtag challenges.
- The NFL is already starting this off with the #WeReady campaign.
- This hashtag challenges NFL fans to create videos showing support for their favorite team.
- The goal is also to help fans get excited as the NFL prepares to kick off its 100th season.
- According to the NFL, there will also be popular TikTok users and NFL fan clubs that will be taking part in this challenge.
- NFL fans have from Sept. 3 to Sept.5 to take part in the #WeReady challenge.
- The deal will also have TikTok celebrating the start of the newest NFL season on Sept. 5.
- This will have it at Soldier Field in Chicago offering a chance for fans to create unique videos on the service.
- The NFL-TikTok deal is a multi-year one, but finer details of how the two came to an agreement aren’t revealed.
