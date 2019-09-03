NFL-TikTok Deal: What Viewers Can Expect

A NFL-TikTok deal will have the organizations working together to reach out to fans.

Here’s what to know about the NFL-TikTok deal.

The NFL now has its own official account on TikTok.

It will be using this account as a way to engage with fans on the platform.

That includes putting out videos that are highlight compilations from NFL games.

There will also be videos of behind-the-scenes content, as well as sideline moments.

It will also be challenging NFL fans on the platform with hashtag challenges.

The NFL is already starting this off with the #WeReady campaign.

This hashtag challenges NFL fans to create videos showing support for their favorite team.

The goal is also to help fans get excited as the NFL prepares to kick off its 100th season.

According to the NFL, there will also be popular TikTok users and NFL fan clubs that will be taking part in this challenge.

NFL fans have from Sept. 3 to Sept.5 to take part in the #WeReady challenge.

The deal will also have TikTok celebrating the start of the newest NFL season on Sept. 5.

This will have it at Soldier Field in Chicago offering a chance for fans to create unique videos on the service.

The NFL-TikTok deal is a multi-year one, but finer details of how the two came to an agreement aren’t revealed.

