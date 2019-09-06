Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYT’s ‘Fiery’ RZR Review

Polaris news for Friday about the company’s Polaris RZR catching fire has PII stock down.

A recent look over the history of the Polaris (NYSE: PII ) off-road vehicles notes that the company has dealt with more than its fair share of fires since 2013. From then until 2018 the company had to issue 10 recalls in connection to fire hazards and 180 of them caught fire.

The amount of injuries and death surrounding the Polaris RZR also isn’t doing PII stock any favors. Counting up the incidents in the Polaris recalls has a total of four being being killed and over 30 suffering from burns.

The Polaris news for today actually takes a focus on an event that took place in May. As you might be expecting, a Polaris RZR caught fire while it’s passengers were still inside. One of them was able to make it out with major burns, but the other was stuck burning in the vehicle until the fire melted their harness. That individual died the following day, reports The New York Times.

The bad Polaris news is likely behind PII stock dropping more than 1% as of Friday afternoon. However, it isn’t enough to do major damage to the company. The maker of off-road vehicles’ stock is still up 6% since the start of the year. Despite this, things could turn sour if it can’t get this fire problem figured out.

