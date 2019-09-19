Scholastic Corp Earnings: SCHL Stock Surges 10% on Q1 Beat

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL ) earnings for the book company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 has SCHL stock soaring in after-hours trading.

The most recent earnings report sees the company’s adjusted diluted losses per share for the quarter come in at -$1.68. Backing out one-time expenses, EPS clocked in at a loss of $1.59. That’s a roughly 9% improvement over its adjusted diluted losses per share of -$1.75 from the same time last year.

It was also a boon to SCHL stock by easily beating Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of -$1.80 for the quarter.

Scholastic earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2020 also have it reporting a net loss of $58.5 million. The company’s net loss from the same period of the year prior was $61.30 million, which translates to a 4.5% decrease in losses.

The Scholastic earnings report also includes an operating loss of $87.40 million for its fiscal first quarter of the year. That’s a 4% increase from its operating loss of $83.80 million from its fiscal first quarter of 2019. SCHL contributes this to higher technology-related overhead expenses.

It’s worth noting that Scholastic typically suffers a loss during its fiscal first quarter of the year. The company points out that this is due to schools not being in session during the quarter.

Another positive for SCHL stock in the recent Scholastic earnings report is revenue of $232.60 million. That’s up 7% from the company’s revenue of $218.40 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year. It also comes in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $217.60 million for the period. The company says this increase is due to its global trade publishing sales performing well.

SCHL stock was up 9.6% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

