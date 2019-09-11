Taco Bell Vegetarian Menu Debuts: 11 Things to Know

A Taco Bell vegetarian menu is coming to stores starting tomorrow.

Source: designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the new vegetarian menu from Yum Brands’ (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell.

The taco chain’s new menu includes 13 vegetarian options with approval from the American Vegetarian Association (AVA).

Among these are two new options for vegetarian customers.

These are the Black Bean Crunchwrap and Black Bean Quesarito.

Other items from the Taco Bell vegetarian menu include the 7-Layer Burrito, Black Bean Crunchwrap, Black Bean Quesarito, Power Menu Bowl – Veggie and more.

Taco Bell also notes that some items that are vegetarian aren’t making it onto the menu.

This includes the chain’s Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cinnamon Twists.

According to Taco Bell, these didn’t make the cut because they can be made in the same frying oil that may been used for cooking meat.

Taco Bell also points out that meat and vegetarian ingredients are all handled in common and it can’t guarantee that cross contamination won’t happen.

Still, there are plenty of options for vegetarians that want to take a trip down to their local Taco Bell.

Vegetarian customers are also able to make changes to other menu items as well so that they suit their taste.

This can be done at the store or when ordering online or through the mobile app.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Taco Bell vegetarian menu.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.