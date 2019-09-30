Thor Industries Earnings: THO Stock Soars 15% on Q4 Beat

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO ) earnings for the RV company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has THO stock soaring Monday. That’s thanks to earnings per share of $1.67, which is well above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.43 for the quarter. The company’s revenue comes in below analysts’ estimate of $2.35 billion at $2.31 billion, but that wasn’t keeping THO stock down today.

Earnings per share for the quarter were unchanged from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

When it comes to revenue, THO saw an increase of 23.3% from $1.87 billion last year.

Gross profit for the quarter comes in at $331.81 million, which is up 35.76% from $244.41 million in the same period of the year prior.

Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 14.4%, as compared to 13% during the same time last year.

The Thor Industries earnings report also has net income coming in at $92.49 million.

This is up 4.85% from net income of $88.21 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

Here’s a statement from THO President and CEO Bob Martin on the Thor Industries earnings report.

“As we look ahead to fiscal 2020, we see many reasons for optimism as we leverage the global growth opportunities of EHG. Our confidence was reinforced at the recent Düsseldorf Caravan Salon in late August, the Hershey RV show in mid-September and our Open House event held last week. Each of these important events were well attended and reflected the current optimistic sentiment of our independent dealers and consumers.”

THO stock was up 15.20% as of Monday afternoon.

