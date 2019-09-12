Walmart Delivery Unlimited: 12 Things to Know about the ‘Amazon Prime for Groceries’

Walmart Delivery Unlimited is expanding to new areas.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the new delivery service from Walmart (NYSE: WMT ).

Walmart Delivery Unlimited is a subscription service that customers can sign up for on a monthly or yearly basis.

When subscribing monthly, customers pay $12.95 for the delivery service.

Customers that go with a yearly subscription will pay $98.

This service allows customers to place orders online or through the Walmart app.

These orders are then fulfilled by Walmart employees and brought to the customer’s home.

This newest expansion will have Walmart Delivery Unlimited coming to 1,400 stores this fall.

The company notes that this will have it covering all of the metro areas that it operates in.

This is an expansion from its test areas of Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa.

Offering the delivery service at additional stores will have it available to 50% of its locations by the end of the year.

WMT also says that the Delivery Unlimited service will continue to expand as the company brings grocery delivery to more areas.

Customers can still have groceries delivered to their house without Walmart Delivery Unlimited, but they will have to pay a delivery fee each time.

However, customers in areas with the delivery service can sign up for a 15-day free trial to test it out.

You can follow this link to learn more about Walmart Delivery Unlimited.

WMT stock was up slightly as of Thursday morning.

