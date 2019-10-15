Tuesday Apple Rumors: Goldman Sachs Calls Apple Card Launch ‘Successful’

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) about the launch of the Apple Card. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Card Launch: An update from Goldman Sachs says that the launch of the AAPL payment card has been a huge success, reports AppleInsider. David Solomon, the CEO of GS, says that there has been strong demand for the card since its launch in August. He also calls it the “most successful credit card launch ever.” The CEO goes on to state that investments in the card will affect its short-term, but are “critical to expanding our capabilities and our competitive position.”

macOS Catalina Supplemental Update: A new macOS Catalina Supplemental Update is available for download, MacRumors notes. This new update brings with it some fixes for bugs that Mac owners have been dealing with. Among these are improvements for saving game data from Apple Arcade when offline, fixing an issue with accepting terms and conditions for iCloud, and more.

iOS 13.1.3 Update: iPhone owners can now download the iOS 13.1.3 update, reports 9to5Mac. This is a smaller update that brings with it some fixes. Most of these are minor repairs, but one was preventing devices from ringing or vibrating when a call was coming in. The iPadOS 13.1.3 comes out at the same time and also includes bug fixes for Apple tablets.

