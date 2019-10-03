Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 May Launch in Q1 2020

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next iPhone SE. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone SE 2: A new rumor claims that Apple is going to release the iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the iPhone SE 2 will be similar in appearance to the iPhone 8. It will also be sporting an A13 processor and 3GB of RAM. The rumor pegs down the release as during the first quarter of 2020. The rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He is predicting sales of 30 million to 40 million units for the iPhone SE 2 in 2020.

App Store Scams: A recent roundup of App Store scam apps is over 1,000, BGR notes. Website AppsExposed sifted through the App Store and found a total of 1370 scam apps on the marketplace. The website notes that the majority of these apps are for dating. They try to trick users into spending money in the app for one-night stands and other promiscuous activity. Some of them also sell the user’s data.

macOS Catalina Golden Master: The release of macOS Catalina Golden Master shows that the final version is almost ready for the public, reports MacRumors. This release is currently only for developers, but public testers will likely get an update soon. When Apple applies Golden Master to a beta, it means it is ready for release to the public and typically drops a short time afterwards.

