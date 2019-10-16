Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple TV+ Shows Already Getting Second Seasons

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of TV+ show renewals. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com

TV+ Shows: It looks like Apple is already planning to renew some TV+ shows, reports MacRumors. Rumors claim that several shows for the subscription service are getting second seasons. For All Mankind is one of the shows that this appears to be the case for. The decision to renew these shows seems a bit strange, considering that TV+ isn’t even available yet. It’s likely AAPL is just trying to get ahead of the game and build up a large library of original content.

Pay Investigation: Apple Pay may soon face an investigation over anticompetitiveness practices, 9to5Mac notes. This comes from antitrust regulators in the European Union that have concerns about the service. Among these are its prominence on iOS devices and lack of support for other similar services in the Wallet app. The regulators are reportedly seeking information from other companies as they look into the matter.

iOS 13.2 Beta: There’s a new iOS 13.2 beta out for developers, reports BGR. This new beta comes alongside one for iPadOS 13.2 as well. While these betas are currently only available to developers, it likely won’t be long before public testers get their hands on them. These new betas mostly focus on fixing bugs and introducing features that were supposed to launch with iOS 13. There are also new emoji coming in the update as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.