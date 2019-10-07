Welcome

10 Best Small Cities to Visit in the U.S. 2019

Conde Nast Traveler Reveals This Year's Readers Choice Awards Winners

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 7, 2019, 3:04 pm EDT

Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards survey results are out and they reveal the best small cities to visit in the U.S. It’s worth pointing out that the survey’s definition of a small city includes having a population of 350,000 or fewer.

Source: Shutterstock.com

Here’s are the top 10 best small cities to visit in the U.S. for 2019.

  1. Charleston, SC — This city claims its spot on the list due to the unique mixture of history, culture and food that its offers to travelers.
  2. Santa Fe, NM — There’s plenty of culture to study in this city with a large collection of churches and galleries to visit.
  3. Alexandria, VA — Anyone stopping by this location will find plenty to keep them busy and it’s just a short trip away from the U.S. capital.
  4. Savannah, GA — Travelers that spot by this city will find plenty of history waiting for them, as well as some great places to take pictures.
  5. Key West, FL — This city also comes with its fair share of history to explore and also features an excellent collection of food to try out.
  6. Aspen, CO — Skiing is one of the big draws of this city, but is also features plenty of local restaurants and other activities for visitors.
  7. Monterey, CA — Beautiful scenery, great fishing spots and one of the best aquariums in the world await those heading to this city.
  8. Chattanooga, TN — This city is all about the outdoor activities with mountain trails to walk and parks to explore.
  9. Greenville, SC — Those stopping by this city will find that local restaurants use local supplies from farmers for a wonderful collection of foods to enjoy.
  10. Santa Barbara, CA — Anyone that wants to relax on their vacation can take time lounging around and enjoying the beach in this small city.

You can head over to Conde Nast Traveler’s website to learn more about these cities, and see the best big cities to visit in the U.S. for 2019.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

