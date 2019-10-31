Blue Apron Earnings: APRN Stock Unmoving on Q3 Miss

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN ) earnings for the meal-kit company’s third quarter of 2019 have APRN stock largely unmoving on Thursday. The company reported diluted losses per share of -$1.99 for the quarter. That’s worse than Wall Street’s estimate of -$1.98. Its revenue of $99.49 million also doesn’t reach analysts’ estimates of $1.06.84 million.

Diluted per-share losses are 26.67% better YoY than -$2.70.

Revenue comes in 33.95% worse than $150.62 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses of $123.42 million are a 32.41% improvement from $182.60 million during the same time last year.

Losses from operations come in at -$23.93 million.

That’s 25.17% better than APRN’s operating loss of -$31.98 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Blue Apron earnings report also includes a net loss of -$26.20 million.

This is a 22.81% narrower net loss than -$33.94 million in Q3 2018.

Linda Findley Kozlowski, CEO of Blue Apron, has this to say about the third-quarter APRN stock earnings.

“We delivered third quarter results in line with our guidance as we continue to focus on building for the future and managing the business for sustainable, long-term growth. We’re pleased to see the continued strengthening of our customer base with year-over-year improvements in certain key customer metrics in the third quarter. “

It’s also worth mentioning that APRN is expecting things to improve in the near future. This includes it seeing customer and revenue growth on a quarter-to-quarter basis starting in Q1 2020. The Blue Apron earnings report also notes that it improvements in these areas on a year-over-year basis starting in the second half of 2020.

APRN stock was largely unchanged from its close on Wednesday.

