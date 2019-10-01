Tuesday Apple Rumors: How Apple May Kill the Display Notch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new patent. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Display Notch: A new patent reveals how Apple may be planing to get rid of the display notch, reports AppleInsider. This patent describes a system that would allow AAPL to place the front-facing sensors, such as the cameras, underneath the OLED screen. Doing this may allow the company to kill off the display notch as it would no longer be needed for these components. Some rumors claim the death of the display notch will come with the 2020 iPhone, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

New Beta: Recent reports claim that Apple is preparing to release a new iOS 13 beta, 9to5Mac notes. According to these reports, this new beta will be for iOS 13.2. The beta will only be available for developers at first. The reports say that this beta will include Deep Fusion. This is a new camera processing technique that will result in better image quality when shooting in medium to low light.

October Event: Apple may be preparing for a special event this month, reports MacRumors. The tech company has been holding October events in previous years and will likely do so this year. Current rumors claim that the event will take place on Oct. 28, based on when it has happened in the past. The event could see the introduction of a new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and other devices.

