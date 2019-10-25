Illinois Tool Works Earnings: ITW Stock Surges 7% on Q3 Beat

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW ) earnings for the components and equipment company’s third quarter of 2019 have ITW stock on the rise Friday. This comes from its earnings per share of $2.04. That’s above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.94 for the quarter. Revenue of $3.48 billion is below analysts’ estimate of $4.54 billion but isn’t hurting ITW stock today.

Here’s a closer look at the most recent Illinois Tool Works earnings report.

EPS for the quarter comes in 7.36% above $1.90 from the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue is down 3.60% YoY compared to $3.61 billion.

An operating margin of 25.00% is a 40 basis points improvement from Q3 of the previous year.

Operating income of $868.00 million comes in 2.36% lower than $889.00 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Illinois Tool Works earnings report sees the company’s net income come in at $660.00 million.

This is a 3.45% increase over its net income of $638.00 million from the same time last year.

E. Scott Santi, Chairman and CEO of Illinois Tool Works, has this to say about the Q3 ITW stock earnings.

“Our ability to overcome near-term macro challenges and deliver seven percent earnings per share growth, expand margins to 25 percent, and grow free cash flow by 12 percent is a direct result of our high quality business portfolio, the performance power of the ITW Business Model, and focused execution by our team of dedicated ITW professionals around the world.”

The third-quarter Illinois Tool Works earnings report has the company maintaining its outlook for 2019. That includes its per-share earnings range of $7.55 to $7.85. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $7.61 for the year.

ITW stock was up 7.29% when the markets closed on Friday.

