Overall, MSFT delivered robust, double-digit-percentage growth. Microsoft stock’s total revenue came in at $33.1 billion and increased 14% YoY. Its net income was $10.7 billion and went up by 21%. And its diluted earnings per share was $1.38, a YoY increase of 21%.

In Q1, Microsoft’s productivity and business processes revenue increased 13% YoY to $11.1 billion.

Investors also cheered the growth of LinkedIn’s advertising revenue and premium subscriptions. LinkedIn, whose revenue increased 25% YoY, now has over 600 million total users and over 260 million monthly active users (MAUs). In other words, the deal is paying off well for Microsoft.

The revenue of the company’s intelligent cloud segment rose 27% to $10.8 billion. “The world’s leading companies are choosing our cloud to build their digital capability,” said CEO Satya Nadella.

Azure’s performance indicates that Microsoft is gaining market share in one of the most important growth industries of the coming decade. The segment continues to incorporate applications that businesses which store data on Microsoft cloud also find valuable, including those driven by AI data analytics.

Finally, the revenue of Microsoft’s personal computing segment, which includes Windows, Surface, search advertising and gaming, came in at $11.1 billion and increased 4% year-over-year. A recent thesis by Jacob Paul Warner published at University of Nebraska – Lincoln concludes that the “cloud is largely accepted as the future of gaming. With a dominant position in the gaming industry, Microsoft should create a cloud-gaming platform to build upon its current user base.”

And the company has just launched a beta version of its own cloud-gaming platform, Project xCloud. Investors may want to keep an eye on the developments in this area, too.

Analyzing the Technicals of MSFT Stock

Over the past year, Microsoft stock is up 35%. Due to the recent impressive run-up in MSFT stock price, short-term technical indicators have become somewhat overextended. Investors who pay attention to short-term oscillators should note that Microsoft stock also looks “overbought.” So, in the coming days, there might be some profit-taking in Microsoft stock. It’s likely that a lot of good news has already been priced into MSFT stock price. Microsoft stock’s beta is 1.23, which means its volatility on average is 20% higher than that of the stock market. Therefore, if the industry or the overall market declines, then the MSFT stock price may also be adversely affected.

Microsoft stock is momentum-driven, so it usually experiences big price swings after MSFT reports earnings. In other words, it can easily gap up if the numbers are better than expected, or the stock can easily gap down if the numbers disappoint, too.

Indeed on Oct. 28, MSFT stock jumped, following the headlines that Azure had been awarded a lucrative Pentagon contract. It is likely that the recent rally of Microsoft stock may be closed in the short-run. Then Microsoft stock price may stabilize as it gets ready for the next leg up.