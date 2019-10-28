Transocean Earnings: RIG Stock Dips on Q3 EPS Miss

Transocean (NYSE: RIG ) earnings for the offshore drilling contractor’s third quarter of 2019 have RIG stock down after-hours Monday. That is due to its adjusted per-share losses of -38 cents. This misses Wall Street’s estimate of -37 cents for the quarter. Revenue of $784 million is above analysts’ estimates of $776.43 million, but can’t keep RIG stock going.

Let’s see what else went down in the most recent Transocean earnings report.

RIG adjusted losses per share are worse off than earnings per share from the same time last year.

The Transocean earnings report also sees revenue dropping 3.92% from $816 million in Q3 2018.

Operating loss of -$607 million for the quarter increases 99.02% from -%305 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

A net loss of -$825 million is 101.71% wider than the -$409 million from the same period of the year prior.

Transocean President and CEO Jeremy Thigpen has this to say about the third-quarter RIG stock earnings.

“In the third quarter, the Transocean team continued to operate at a high level for our customers and our shareholders. Driven by strong uptime performance across our global fleet, we delivered revenue efficiency of 97%, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29%.”

The company will be going over the Transocean earnings report for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday. It will do this via a conference call taking place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

RIG stock was down slightly in after-hours trading on Monday.

