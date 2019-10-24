Visa Earnings: V Stock Gets Slight Boost from Q4 Earnings Beat

Visa (NYSE: V ) earnings for the payment card company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have V stock in up slightly in after-hours trading Thursday. This is due to its non-GAAP per-share earnings of $1.47 on revenue of $6.13. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for earnings per share and revenue of $1.43 and $6.08 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS comes in 21% higher YoY compared to $1.21.

The Visa earnings report also has revenue increasing by 13% from the $5.43 billion reported during the same time last year.

Operating income of $3.74 billion is 9.68% higher than $3.41 billion reported in fiscal Q4 2018.

The company’s net income of $3.03 billion is 6.32% better compared to $2.85 billion in the same period of the year prior.

V also notes that payments volume was up 9% from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Alfred Kelly, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Visa, says this about the current V stock earnings.

“During the year, we extended and expanded partnerships with a significant number of our largest clients globally while also establishing new partnerships with emerging companies across the payments ecosystem. These partnerships, combined with four acquisitions and substantial organic investment, greatly expand our reach and capabilities to fuel future growth.”

Visa will be holding a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to go over these earnings.

V stock was up a slight bit in after-hours trading on Thursday. The stock also closed out the day up 2.83%. It’s also up 28.89% since the start of the year.

